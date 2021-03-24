Public Health reports low hospital occupancy in Dominican Republic due to COVID-19

Bulletin number 369 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) of the Ministry of Public Health reported this Tuesday a hospital occupancy of 17 percent with 446 patients out of a total of 2579 beds available.

The epidemiological report indicated 402 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while processing 4,992 tests in the Hospital Network.

It also highlights that the total number of samples processed is 1,287,584 and per million inhabitants is 123,231. The daily positivity stands at 14.62 percent, while the last four weeks is 10.8%.

The agency reported six deaths reported in the last 24 hours: and though six were reported, ‘only’ 1 person actually died in that period. The total number of deaths in the country is 3,289. The fatality rate remains at 1.31 percent, and the mortality per million inhabitants is 314.78.

It is also reported that the registered cases are 250,579, the active 37,704, the number of discharged is 1,037,005, and the recovered 209,586.

Hospital occupation

The agency, in its report, records that the occupancy of beds in intensive care units (ICU) is 30 percent of its occupancy, that is, 154 of the 522 enabled. The use of ventilators stands at 93 in use, of the 408 available, for 23 percent occupancy.