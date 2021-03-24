Six new Covid deaths in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Wednesday reported 402 new infections of COVID-19 and six deaths from the disease in the Dominican Republic.

A total of 250,579 people have been infected with covid-19 in the country, of which 3,289 have died, according to official information.

“Active cases total 37,704, which indicates that in the country there are 446 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, for an occupancy of beds for covid-19 patients of 17%.”