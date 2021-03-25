Tourism and Defense establish measures for Easter; there will be no parties or concerts

Santo Domingo, DR

With the Ministry of Defense’s support, the Ministry of Tourism presented the measures established for the Holy Week holiday to prevent coronavirus infections in hotels and resorts.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said that the hotels’ supervisions and complementary activities would be maintained. Despite the reopening of tourism, a Comprehensive Supervision and Inspection Plan is being drawn up to promote safety in recreation and leisure spaces.

One of the measures announced by Collado and the Minister of Defense, Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, is the prohibition of parties, concerts, or events that involve the accumulation of people inside hotel or tourist establishments, and discos must be kept closed.

Collado also reported that in the case of the beaches inside the hotels, activities could only be carried out where there is no music or crowds.

The use of hookah is prohibited in hotels and parties, concerts, and other mass events, said Collado and Díaz Morfa.

Collado said that these provisions are contained in Resolution DJ-007/2021.

Díaz Morfa indicated that President Luis Abinader asked the Ministry of Defense, Cestur and the Armed Forces to support the National Police and the Ministry of Tourism.