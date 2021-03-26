Public Health reports 3 more deaths, 364 new Covid cases

Santo Domingo.- Public Health reported 364 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, after carrying out 3,756 tests to detect the virus.

Total infections registered in the country since the beginning of the pandemic total 251,332, of which 37,638 remain active.

In addition, the health authorities reported three deaths, which kept the fatality rate at 1.31%.

According to the report issued Friday, “the daily positivity stands at 9.69% and the accumulated one for the last four weeks at 10.67%.”