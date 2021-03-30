Update: 10 deaths and 202 new cases of Covid-19 in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.– The Public Health Ministry reported 10 deaths today, of which 3 occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total of 3,317 deaths from the new coronavirus.

During Monday, 3,137 samples were processed, of which 2,795 were PCR tests, while nearly 342 were antigenic.

According to epidemiological bulletin 376, there are 202 new cases of patients with the virus.

Daily positivity drops to 8.79% and the fatality rate remains at 1.31%. The total number of active cases is 37,323.

Hospital occupation

There are currently 450 hospitalized patients, occupying 18% of the 2,509 destined for Covid-19.

In Intensive Care Units there are 149 patients, for 30% of the 505 beds available, while 99 patients have ventilators, equivalent to 25% of the 396 that are in the national territory.