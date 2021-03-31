Covid-19: Over 800 vaccination centers available during Easter holiday

Santo Domingo.– The 803 vaccination centers nationwide provided by the Government will be open during the Easter holiday, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Health Cabinet will present a list detailing the centers where people can go to get the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

With this schedule, the authorities seek to maintain, in a sustainable way, the National Vaccination Plan, which reached 910,869 on Tuesday with the first dose, of which 54,395 had received the second vaccine.

Health minister Daniel Rivera urged those who have their second dose scheduled to apply it on the date established on their vaccination card, regardless of whether it is a non-working day due to the Easter holiday.

He said that the vaccination process is taking place from Monday, March 29, to Sunday, April 4.

Rivera said that Easter represents a challenge for the general population, especially to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control, and pointed out that it is the responsibility of all Dominicans to prevent a re-outbreak in the country.

“We have the commitment and the responsibility that, although Holy Week is a date where people retire to vacation for the holiday, all the centers will be open, and we have to continue protecting those who have the second dose pending. We will not rest until we are able to vaccinate the entire population,” said the official.