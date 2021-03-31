Covid-19: Public Health reports 8 new deaths

Santo Domingo.– The Public Health Ministry reported eight deaths due to COVID-19, of which one occurred in the last 24 hours. Bulletin 377 indicates that 2,813 were processed and 343 new positive cases were detected.

According to the report, the daily positivity stands at 12.19%, an indicator that continues to decline steadily.

To date, a total of 252,727 positive cases for the disease have been reported; active cases are 37,246, while recovered cases total 212,156. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,308,616 samples have been processed and 1,055,889 have been discarded.

Hospital occupancy also continues to decline, with the occupancy rate for beds destined for COVID-19 at 17% (430 out of 2,512); in intensive care units the occupation is 29% in the entire health system (149 out of 509), while the percentage of occupied ventilators is 25% (99 out of 401).

The country has registered a total of 3,325 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the fatality rate to 1.32.

The Health Ministry reported that in the year’s first three months it has been observed that the impact mitigation indicators for COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic have shown a downward trend in different aspects related to the detection, dissemination and care of the illness.

The information was offered by Dr. Eddy Pérez Then, health advisor to the Ministry, who also highlighted that the transmission rate or “R sub-zero (R0)”, which indicates the number of cases on average, that will be caused by an infected person during the contagion period, has also been significantly reduced from 3.26 to 1.47 from the first week to the twelfth week of 2021.