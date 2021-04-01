Dominican health authorities report 469 cases and 5 deaths from coronavirus

Santo Domingo.– The Public Health Ministry reported 469 new cases of covid-19 and 5 deaths on Thursday, which increases the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 253,196 and the deaths to 3,330.

Active cases total 37,048 after the recovery of 212,818, according to the daily Public Health bulletin, which indicates that in the Dominican Republic there are 422 people hospitalized for coronavirus; the bed occupation for patients with covid-19 is 17%.

The intensive care units are at 30%, with 154 beds occupied, while the total number of ventilators in use is 99, for 25% of the availability, according to bulletin 378.

The daily positivity rate was 14.79%, the rate for the last four weeks was 10.48%, the fatality rate was 1.32% and the mortality rate was 318.71 inhabitants per million.

The bulletin indicates that 5,185 PCR samples were processed in the last day.