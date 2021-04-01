Dominican Republic expects another million vaccines from China

Santo Domingo.– Dominican health authorities are waiting for another batch of one million vaccines from China, which were scheduled to arrive in March, in order to continue the application of the first dose.

The country reached one million people vaccinated against COVID-19, the Public Health Ministry reported.

With this figure, the Vaccination Plan “VacúnateRD” almost completes its first phase, which includes 1.5 million Dominicans, while it reaches 12.8% of the target population.

Of the million vaccinated, 101, 528 have already completed their immunization by receiving the second dose. To continue with the inoculation process during the Easter holidays, the Health Ministry reported that more than 800 vaccination centers would be open.

Health minister Daniel Rivera urged those who have their second dose scheduled to apply it on the date established on their vaccination card, even if it’s a non-working day due to the Holy Week holiday.

The health authorities also urge the population not to lower their guard against the pandemic and to continue with the established measures, especially the use of masks, hand washing and physical distancing.

Some of the centers that will be open today in the National District for the administration of the second dose are the ones located in the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University (Unphu), in the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center, in the parking lot of Plaza Lama’s fourth level (27 de Febrero avenue); and in La Bodega, behind the Supermercado Nacional (27 de Febrero avenue).