What you should know about the measures and restrictions for Easter

Those who decide to enjoy the beaches can do so by visiting the 408 authorized water recreation areas and beaches.

The provisions are part of the “Commitment for Life 2021” operation.

This year like the previous one, Easter will pass in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the situation in the Dominican Republic, a series of measures and restrictions have been established to protect the lives of citizens and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The provisions are part of the Easter Operation “Commitment for Life 2021,” in which 46,332 employees will work to prevent traffic accidents, alcohol poisoning, attend to possible emergencies and enforce health measures against COVID-19.

Collaborators include brigade members, doctors, paramedics, military, police, and search and rescue specialists.

According to the Emergency Operations Center (COE), the operation began this Thursday, April 1, at 2:00 in the afternoon and will run until Sunday, April 4 at 6:00 in the afternoon, according to the Emergency Operations Center (COE).

Curfew

During most of Easter this year, the curfew time will be the same as it is in effect, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

However, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday, the measure that restricts mobility, will begin from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day, following decree 171-21.

As usual, people will have three hours of free movement once the curfew has started to get to their respective residences.

Beaches and rivers

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus and accidents in public places during the Greater Week, the authorities ordered measures that include the closure of 238 spas and the prohibition of parties and concerts that involve concentrations of people.

Those who decide to enjoy the beaches and rivers but always keep the protocol measures can do so by visiting the 408 authorized spas, whose location, likewise, can be consulted by clicking here.

Portable temporary swimming pools are banned in Santo Domingo East.

The Mayor’s Office of Santo Domingo East reported last Monday that during the Easter holiday, it prohibited the improvised installation of swimming pools in the streets and provided permanent control in the Cachón de la Rubia spa to avoid COVID-19 infections.

Mayor Manuel Jiménez said that the measure seeks to guarantee the life, security, peace, and tranquility of the residents of Santo Domingo East.

The use of water and motor vehicles on beaches and resorts is also prohibited.

The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) prohibited the use and circulation of aquatic vehicles, quad bikes, and motorcycles on beaches and spas throughout the national territory on the occasion of the Easter holiday.

The measure is contained in resolution DJ-007/2021 issued by Mitur, which will apply from April 1 to 4, 2021, corresponding to Holy Thursday until Monday, April 5, 2021, at seven o’clock the morning tomorrow, and seeks to prevent risk to the safety of vacationers and tourists on beaches and resorts.

The prohibition is added to the previous resolution measures that prohibit the celebration of parties, events, concerts, and other activities that involve music and contribute to the gathering of people on beaches, spas, and hotel establishments, reported Tourism.

Another provision, to avoid the crowding of people, establishes the prohibition of tents and the beaches.

Alcoholic drinks

The Ministry of the Interior and Police (MIP) reported that as of this Good Friday and until Easter Sunday, businesses would only be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages to take away, as provided by decree 171-21 of President Luis Abinader.

The information was released by the director of the Alcoholic Beverages Control Program (Coba), José Payano, who explained that the consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited in public and private places and establishments during those three days for public use such as parks. Beaches, restaurants, grocery stores, and bars.

Similarly, the sale of such products to be consumed in said spaces is prohibited.

Processions during Holy Week

The Archdiocese of Santo Domingo banned the processions in the streets that parishes traditionally organized during Holy Week and urged to celebrate the paschal mystery with prudence and creativity, observing the protocols recommended by the authorities.