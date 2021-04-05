Public Health reports 5 Covid deaths, 140 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health on Mon. reported five deaths from Covid-19, of which only one occurred in the last 24 hours and reported 140 new cases of this disease.

According to Epidemiology, deaths from Covid-19 in the country increased to 3,351, while accumulated cases reach 254,435.

It said 2,458 PCR tests were processed to detect the virus for a total of 1,321,775. “The lethality due to the disease is set at 1.32 percent, while the mortality per million people is 320.72.”