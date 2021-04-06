There are already 1,187,599 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic

The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, informed this Tuesday that from Good Friday until this Monday, April 5, 125,746 people had been vaccinated against the COVID-19, being so far the total number of immunized people at a general level of one million 187,599, of these 320,893 have already had their second dose.

He said that this Monday, some 90,703 people were vaccinated, while during the Holy Week holiday, on Good Friday, 16,325; Holy Saturday, 11,028 and Easter Sunday, 7,690 received the immunization.

The head of the health agency said that the inoculation process is progressing at a good pace because they are working with the second dose, which has 320,893 up to this Monday, missing some 500,000 to complete the first phase of the National Vaccination Plan developed by the Dominican Government to counteract the effects of the COVID-19.

“It remains to be vaccinated with the second dose within the front line personnel, which includes doctors, nurses, bioanalysts, paramedical personnel, police, military and teachers who are still in the margin of time to be applied in the scheduled time, which is being managed of the biological, through the COVAX program, of the Pan American Health Organization,” he said.

The Minister of Health guaranteed that the entire Dominican population would be immunized before the end of the year.

He said that the Ministry of Health is preparing total surveillance to see the behavior of the coronavirus after the Holy Week holiday and the beginning of the blended teaching classes, for which they expect the time interval of 7 to 14 days which is estimated to be the incubation period.

Bulletin 383

Epidemiological bulletin number 383 reported 168 new positive cases of SARS-CoV -2 virus after processing 1,749 samples in the last 24 hours.

The report issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) indicates that the positivity of the last four weeks stands at 10.04 percent and the daily positivity at 14.84 percent. The active cases with the virus total 36,544 cases, while those recovered are 214,704 and those discarded are 1,068,304, the total registered is 254,603 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The health agency reported four deaths; no person died during this period. The total number of deaths registered so far is 3,355, while the mortality per million inhabitants is 321.10. The case fatality rate is 1.32 percent.

Samples processed

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of samples processed in the country is 1,322,907, equivalent to 126,612 per million people.

As of yesterday, of the total number of samples processed, 1,749 were first-time samples, while 617 were subsequent samples. Also, 1,264 were PCR and 485 Antigenic.

In its report, the Ministry of Health registers that the bed occupancy for COVID-19 is 20 percent of the 2,384 available. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are at 31 percent of their occupancy, the 494 available. Ventilator use is 23 percent occupied of the 391 available.

Risk groups

The epidemiological report indicates that 29.90 percent of the deceased had hypertension as comorbidity, while 18.72 percent had diabetes. Three hundred sixty pregnant women have been affected by the virus, 749 health care workers, and 27,657 young people under 20 years of age have acquired the disease.

Recommendations

The Ministry of Public Health reiterates its call to the population not to neglect the restrictive and sanitary measures to prevent new infections by COVID-19. It invites not to lower their guard against the disease, to maintain the recommendations with the protocols of distancing, use of masks, hand washing, and application of vaccines at the established time to cut the spread of the coronavirus.