Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Fri. 14 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths in the country from the disease to 3,369.

According to bulletin 384, of the 14 deaths, two were registered on the last day.

“2,238 samples were processed in the last 24 hours, and 334 new cases of coronavirus were detected,” Public Health said.