Dominicans are 3rd most Covid vaccinated: Data

Santo Domingo.- After Chile and Uruguay, the Dominican Republic ranks third with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated with the first doses against the coronavirus.

According to the organization Our World in Data, Chile boasts the highest number of vaccinated with the first dose, with 37.37% of its more than 19.12 million inhabitants; Uruguay has 22.19% of its 3.5 million citizens and the Dominican Republic with almost 20% of its 10.84 million people.

Until last Sunday, April 4, 27% of the target population to vaccinate in the Dominican Republic, which is 7.8 million, had already received full immunization, that is, the two doses.