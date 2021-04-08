The next vaccination phase starts April 25

Santo Domingo .– Health Minister Daniel Rivera affirmed yesterday that once the second batch of vaccines against Covid-19 arrives, from the Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac, scheduled for the 25th of this month, the new phase will be passed of the Plan “Vacúnate RD.”

This stage includes Phase IIA that includes people aged 50-59 years with comorbidities, according to the portal of the Ministry of Health, this would begin in May.

According to this order, all 50 to 59-year-olds would continue, thus completing Phase IIB.

For the September and December quarter, Phase IIIA is considered, whose population is between 18-49 years old with comorbidities.