Dominican Republic vaccination full steam ahead

Santo Domingo.- The main vaccination centers of the National District almost complete the process of applying the second dose against COVID-19 to all the people who’ve been vaccinated.

For that reason, as of this Friday they await the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health to continue the inoculation process with the new vaccines that arrive in the country.

The first center that ended the day of the second dose was at the Pontificia Universidad Católica (Pucmm), after completing the immunization of more than 5,000 people on Thursday.

Meanwhile, those located in the Dominican Medical College (CDM) and the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) end today.

Of the large sites, only Unphu university will be working for another 10 days.