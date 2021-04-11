623 covid-19 infections and four deaths reported; occupancy rises

During the last hours, more admissions to intensive care and ventilators have been recorded.

SANTO DOMINGO.- In its bulletin, this Saturday, the Ministry of Public Health reported that in the country there are 623 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin 387, 128,573 samples were processed in all laboratories in the country, which places the daily positivity at 17.71%.

The Ministry of Public Health reported the processing of 6,122 tests (antigenic and PCR) performed during the same period. The data are contained in bulletin number 386 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology, an Ministry of Health agency.

Deaths. The official report states that deaths so far total 3,382, of which four were reported in the last few hours, one of which occurred in the previous 24 hours. The case fatality rate remains at 1.32%.

Of the total deaths, 29.69% were hypertensive and 18.60% diabetic.

Cases. The number of registered cases is 256,563, while the number of active cases is 37,455, and the number of patients recovered from the coronavirus is 215,726.

Positivity. Daily positivity is registered at 14.72%, while in the last four weeks, it is 9.92%. According to the data provided by the General Directorate of Epidemiology, the total number of samples taken in the country has already reached 1,339,875.

Samples. The Dominican Republic has discarded 1,083,312 samples and reports that of those processed yesterday, 6,051 were PCR samples, and 71 were antigenic tests.

Likewise, 3,614 were applied to patients for the first time, and 2,508 were subsequent or follow-up results.

Beds. Regarding the availability of beds for covid-19 care in the country, Public Health reports a slight increase in their occupancy rates.

As of yesterday, 20% of the covid-19 beds, in general, were occupied, which implies 486 of the 2,445 beds available for this purpose. Regarding intensive care unit beds, yesterday’s report was 32% or 155 of the 486.

According to official information, the use of ventilators stands at 25%, which means 97 out of 387 are occupied.

Risk groups. As for the risk groups, the number of infected persons under 20 years of age reaches 27,853, and of the health workers, 748 have contracted covid-19, and 360 pregnant women have also been affected.

Behavior. Covid-19 continues with high incidence in the districts of Distrito Nacional, Santo Domingo, Santiago and San Cristóbal. The National District registered 188 new infections, Santo Domingo province 138, Santiago 51 new cases and San Cristóbal 30 infections.

San Pedro de Macoris registered 13 new infections, San Juan 10 cases, Peravia 13, La Vega eight, La Romana seven, La Altagracia nine, Independencia five, Espaillat 13, Duarte 10 and Azua seven infections.

Fewer infections. San José de Ocoa registered three infections, Hato Mayor and Monte Plata two each, Valverde four, Santiago Rodríguez two, Sánchez Ramírez six, Hermanas Mirabal one, Pedernales one, Puerto Plata five, Monte Cristi one and Dajabón three new cases of covid-19.

A cluster of deaths. The province with the highest number of covid-19 deaths is Santo Domingo province, with 656 deaths, followed by Santiago province, with 545. It is followed by the National District, with 527 accumulated deaths, and Duarte province, with 210 deaths.

The latter province registered one death in the last 24 hours. Other regions with the highest number of accumulated deaths are Puerto Plata, Las Romana, La Vega, San Cristóbal.

The measures. Given the covid-19 pandemic, the state of emergency was reissued, and the call for the population to respect the sanitary decisions issued is maintained. The use of masks is mandatory when sharing in public spaces, as well as hand washing.

Key points

Recommendations

The Ministry of Health urges Dominicans to maintain physical distance and wash their hands frequently with plenty of soap and water.

Vaccination

The Ministry asks the population to go to vaccination posts to get immunized and avoid complications due to covid-19.