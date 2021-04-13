Five more deaths from Covi, 598 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health notified today five deaths from Covid-19, of which three occurred in the last 24 hours and reported 598 new cases of this disease.

According to bulletin 390 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology, deaths from Covid-19 in the country increased to 3,397, while accumulated cases reached 258,637.

The epidemiological bulletin for Tuesday indicates that 4,861 PCR tests were processed to detect the virus for a total of 1,352,703.