Dominican Republic adds 5 Covid deaths, 623 infections

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic added 5 more deaths and 623 new infections of covid-19 as of Tuesday, according to data from the bulletin of the Ministry of Public Health released Wednesday.

The country reached 3,402 deaths and 259,260 confirmed infections due to the coronavirus, since the arrival of the pandemic to the country in March 2020.

Currently, 38,572 people have the virus, 534 of them are hospitalized, for an occupancy of 22%, while 156 patients are treated in intensive care units (ICU), which are at 32% capacity.