AstraZeneca vaccine in sights of Dominican authorities

Santo Domingo.- The AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured in Japan, is in the sights of the Dominican authorities to continue with its National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, which is almost stopped pending more doses of the drug.

to continue with its National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, which is almost halted pending more doses of the drug.

The data was revealed near midnight Wednesday by the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, on the Public Health’s Twitter (@SaludPublicaRD).

The tweets said that the official spoke about the issue when participating in the I Meeting of the RD-Japan Dialogue. He did not reveal the amount of the vaccine being purchased or the date.