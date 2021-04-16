Dominican Republic adds 494 coronavirus cases

The Ministry of Health reported this Friday that the Dominican Republic has 494 new coronavirus cases after processing 5,725 samples in the last 24 hours.

Likewise, through epidemiological bulletin 393 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology DIGEPI, of the five deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 1 of them died in that period.

The epidemiological report states that the daily positivity is 13.74 percent, and that of the last four weeks is 10.09 percent.

Meanwhile, hospital occupancy is 21 percent in COVID-19 beds, with 523 occupied out of a total of 2447 available beds. In ICU, there are 152, representing 31 percent of 493 beds, and the number of ventilators in use is 88 people out of 386 available for 23 percent.

Case fatality stands at 1.31% and mortality per million people at 326.36. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 3,410.

Public Health indicated that 218,010 of a total of 260,133 people have recovered from the disease, of which 38,713 are still active, while 1,103,671 have been discharged.

Among the risk groups, persons under 20 years of age continue to increase the positivity indicator, and the bulletin reports 28,507. Some 741 health care workers have been affected by the virus, and 360 pregnant women have had the disease.

Of the total deaths from coronavirus disease, COVID-19, 29.59 percent were hypertensive and 18.68 percent diabetic.