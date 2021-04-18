The death toll from coronavirus in the Dominican Republic rises to 3,414

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) notified this Saturday 494 new positive cases to COVID-19 due to the 5,323 samples processed in the last 24 hours and the occurrence of 4 deaths.

Through bulletin number 394 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), the Health Agency reported that the positivity of the last four weeks stands at 10.28%, while the daily is at 14.82.

He specified that, of the four deaths, none occurred yesterday and that the total number of deaths registered so far is 3,414. However, the fatality from the disease is 1.31%, while the mortality per million people is 326.75.

Since the pandemic began, 1,367,138 tests have been carried out to detect, equivalent to 130,845 per million people, and 1,106,511 have been discharged.

The recovered cases total 218,306. The total registered is 260,627, and the assets with the virus are 38,907.

The Ministry of Health records that the occupancy of beds for COVID-19 is 23 percent (558 out of 2403). The beds of the Intensive Care Units (ICU) are 31 percent (154 of 495) of their occupation, and the use of ventilators is 23 percent (88 of 386).

Risk groups

In Bulletin 394, it indicates that 28,571 children under 20 years of age have tested positive for the disease, the deaths with hypertension as comorbidity are 29.58 percent, and diabetes, 18.69 percent. Some 360 ​​pregnant women are reported positive for the coronavirus and 740 health workers.