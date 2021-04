Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday four deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus to 3,422.

It indicated that 402 new cases of infections were detected in 2,644 samples processed Sunday.

Public Health indicates that in the last 24 hours there were no deaths due to COVID-19 and the four reported correspond to previous days. The fatality rate stands at 1.31%.