Public Health: no Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health on Tue. reported four deaths from Covid-19, none of which occurred in the last 24 hours and reported 317 new cases of this disease.

Bulletin 397 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology said the deaths from Covid-19 in the country increased to 3,426, while accumulated cases reach 261,848.

According to the bulletin issued today, 2,583 PCR tests were processed to detect the virus for a total of 1,374,857 since the pandemic began.