Coronavirus: 262,404 total cases, 3,435 total deaths

This week the active cases of Covid have been reduced in the population. ARCHIVE

Santo Domingo.- Health authorities on Wednesday reported the death of nine people due to complications from COVID-19, which has infected 556 people in the last 24 hours.

The total coronavirus positives reached 262,404 cases, of which 39,324 remain active. While to date 3,435 people have died nationwide. The fatality rate remains at 1.31%.

Public Health said 3,812 PCR samples were processed yesterday to detect the virus, of which 556 were positive, for a daily positivity rate of 14.59%.