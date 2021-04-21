Plane with 500K vaccine doses coming from China: tweet

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña said Tuesday that a plane with 500,000 doses of vaccines took off from China to continue the vaccination process in the Dominican Republic.

“We announced that it just took off from China a plane with 500,000 doses of vaccines, which will arrive in our country tomorrow afternoon,” Peña tweeted.

That amount corresponds to the 50% that was expected to arrive almost a month ago. With the shipment of anticovid vaccine this Wednesday, there are more than 2.3 million doses that have reached the Dominican Republic.