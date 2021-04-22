COVID kills six people, infects 531

Santo Domingo.- The health authorities reported this Wednesday the death of six people due to complications from COVID-19, a disease that has infected 531 people in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of coronavirus positives amounts to 262,935 cases, of which 39,335 remain active. While to date 3,441 people have died nationwide. The fatality rate remains at 1.31%.

The epidemiological bulletin issued this April 22 by the Ministry of Public Health establishes that 3,321 PCR samples were processed yesterday to detect the virus, of which 531 were positive, for a daily positivity rate of 15.99%.