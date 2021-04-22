Dominican Republic resumes mass vaccination

Santo Domingo.- Starting today, the country is re-applying the first dose of vaccines to people over 68, a resumption of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 (VacúnateRD) after the arrival of 500,000 doses from China.

For several weeks the Health authorities were only completing the scheduled first dose applied, due to the limited availability of vaccines, but this Wednesday, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, called all the elderly 68-year-olds to attend a mass vaccination session Thursday and Friday.

He said that there is still a margin of this population that remains to be vaccinated and that they are, precisely, the patients who are most complicated when they are infected with the coronavirus.

They would be administering the first dose, while continuing to complete a second to the population that has already met the time that must pass between the first and second dose.