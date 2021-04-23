Covid vaccine first dose lowered to 65 year-olds
Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Thur. expanded the coverage of the second phase of vaccination against Covid-19 by reducing the age to receive the first dose to 65, while simultaneously completing the second dose.
The start of the second phase reactivated the vaccination centers and even several new ones were opened to speed up the process and decongest the existing ones.
The enthusiasm with which people attended the vaccination centers in marginalized sectors was remarkable.