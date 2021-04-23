Positivity increases in the last 4 weeks; 535 new covid cases

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) reported on Friday that there had been a slight increase in daily positivity as a result of the crowds of people that would be related to the Easter holiday in recent weeks.

When issuing its epidemiological bulletin number 400, the agency indicated that in the last 16 days, the daily positivity had registered a slight increase. That of the previous four weeks, it increased by 0.15%.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) reports daily positivity at 16.32 percent and of the last four weeks at 10.91 percent. In the previous 24 hours, seven deaths were reported, two of which occurred during this period.

The number of deaths now stands at 3,448. The case fatality rate remains at 1.31 percent, while mortality per million people is 330.00.

It also reports 535 new cases, the result of 5,343 samples processed in the last 24 hours. Of these tests, 5,190 are PCR, and 153 are antigen tests.

The report states that 39,344 cases are active in the country out of 263,470 registered, 220,678 have recovered from the disease, and 1,121,798 have been ruled out.

The total number of tests performed since the onset of the disease in the country is 1,385,268 per million people, 132,581.

Hospital occupancy

Hospital occupancy is at 23 percent, with 567 COVID beds occupied out of an availability of 2425. Intensive Care Units (ICU), occupied by patients affected by COVID-19, are 182 out of a total of 504 for 36 percent. While in use of ventilators, there are 109, and the availability is 385 for 28 percent.

Risk groups

The epidemiological report indicates that 24.41 percent of those who died from COVID-19 had hypertension as comorbidity, while with diabetes, 18.53 percent. Nine hundred sixty-seven pregnant women have been affected by the virus, 740 health care workers, and 29,029 young people under 20 years of age have acquired the disease.

In this regard, health authorities call on the population over 65 years of age to go to the various centers authorized to apply the biological vaccine against COVID-19.