Coronavirus: 540 new cases, 5 more deaths

Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Monday issued the bulletin for April 25 in which it reports 540 new cases of coronavirus and the occurrence of five deaths.

The new data shows a surge of the daily positivity to 18.20% and that of the last four weeks to 11.52%. “Likewise, an increase is identified in the hospital occupancy of beds arranged for COVID-19 (24%), intensive care beds (36%) and ventilators (29%).”

In the Dominican Republic there are about 39,770 active cases; about 265,403 registered cases; 222,174 registered and 1.13 million cases discarded.