Daily positivity continues to increase

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP), when issuing its epidemiological bulletin number 403, reported that the daily positivity is 18.20%, so it continues to register a slight increase and that of the last four weeks rose by 11.52%.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) bulletin reports that five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, none of them occurred in that period. The number of fatalities amounts to 3,459.

It indicates that the case fatality rate remains at 1.30 percent, while mortality per million people is 331.05.

The bulletin adds that 540 new cases, positive results from 6,118 samples were processed in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests performed is 1,396,399, while 133,646 are per million people.

The report states that 39,770 cases are active in the country out of 265,403 registered, 222,174 have recovered from the disease, and 1,130,996 have been ruled out.

Hospital occupancy

Hospital occupancy is at 24 percent, with 586 COVID beds occupied out of an availability of 2400. Intensive Care Units (ICU) occupied by COVID-19 patients are 183 out of a total of 502 for 36 percent. While in use of ventilators, there are 113, and the availability is 384 for 29 percent.

Risk groups

The epidemiological report indicates that 29.43% of those who died from COVID-19 had hypertension as comorbidity, while, with diabetes, 18.53%. Nine hundred sixty-seven pregnant women have been affected by the virus, 748 health care workers, and 29,351 young people under 20 years of age have acquired the disease.