Dominican Republic to vaccinate people 50+

Santo Domingo.- Vice President, Raquel Peña, announced Fri. that starting next Monday the 3rd, and for eight consecutive days, the vaccination of adults over 50 years of age will begin.

At a press conference, Peña said the visit to this population will be until Monday, May 10, a group that can attend any of the 1,100 vaccination centers throughout the country.

“Ten percent of the population has already been vaccinated, thanks to the batches that have arrived from China and the first of AstraZeneca and despite the difficulties that the country has presented in acquiring the doses from the pharmaceutical companies that have contracted,” she said.