If the covid measures are not complied with, there will be more restrictions, says Raquel Peña

The Vice President of the Republic and coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña, stated this Friday that if Dominicans do not comply with the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Government will be obliged to apply more restrictions.

“That individual contribution of the citizenry, we appeal that it be complied with so as not to have to restrict more, the situation that we have been seeing. If not, we will then have to change these measures, but so far what we are doing is this call, to please collaborate all together,” said the official during a press conference.

Peña added that starting following Monday, May 3, people over 50 years of age will receive the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus in the country.

She maintained that despite the difficulties the country has had in acquiring the doses from the pharmaceutical companies that have contracted, 10 percent of the population has already been vaccinated against the disease left 3,480 dead to date.

“In less than three months, almost two million doses have been applied, thanks to the dedication of all those who work tirelessly to get the vaccines to each of our citizens and also to the massive attendance of people who come to receive their first and second doses,” said the vice president.

Peña recalled that they would continue with the “I’ll take you” vaccination initiative, with which a person who takes an adult over 75 years of age can also enjoy the first dose of the antidote.