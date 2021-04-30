Nine more die, COVID deaths total 3,480

Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Friday reported nine deaths, one was registered in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic totals 3,480.

The epidemiological bulletin also says that after performing 2,179 PCR tests to detect the virus during yesterday, 347 new positives were notified, for a total of 266,561 cases since the start of the pandemic.

“The daily positivity rate stands at 15.92% and the accumulated rate based on the tests carried out in the last four weeks at 11.64%.”