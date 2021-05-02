Minister of Public Health vaccinated against covid; says virus is “under control”

SANTO DOMINGO.- Saturday, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, received the first dose against the coronavirus and affirmed that the Sinova vaccine, which was administered to him, is safe and does not pose any health risk.

On occasion, he also affirmed that the infections caused by the Holy Week holiday are controlled, thanks to “the efforts of the Government, which has expanded operations to detect the disease.”

He invited the population that has yet to be vaccinated to do so. He said that “the vaccination process, the performance of PCR and antigen tests, has allowed having a “control of the virus.” He added that “the MSP has seven million masks to reinforce sanitary measures against the dangerous infection.”

The official appears on Twitter getting vaccinated with the first dose. When is the second? –