Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported today five deaths due to Covid-19, of which two occurred in the last 24 hours. It also notified 508 new cases of the virus.

According to the bulletin issued Wednesday by Public Health, the daily positivity is 12.22% and that of the last 4 weeks 11.72%.

“The number of deaths amounts to 3,509 while the fatality remains at 1.31 percent, and the mortality per million people is 335.84.”