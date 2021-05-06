Five people die from COVID, 623 new cases

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Public Health reported Thursday the death of five people affected by COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic.

In addition, 623 new cases were reported after taking 6,062 samples for a daily positivity of 10.28% and a positivity during the last four weeks of 11.67%.

Meanwhile, hospital occupancy in intensive care unit beds has risen to 43% for the second day in a row, as does the use of ventilators (35%). While the occupation of beds for COVID remains similar to the previous day with 26%.