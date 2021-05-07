Public Health reports 774 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday 774 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours and three deaths due to the disease.

A total of 269,958 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, of which 3,517 have died, according to the daily Health bulletin, which states that active cases total 35,496.

The information also adds that 635 infected are hospitalized, for an occupation of beds for covid-19 patients of 27%, while intensive care units (ICU) are 46%, with 229 occupied beds.