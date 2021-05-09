More than 2,300,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic

According to the National Vaccination Plan portal, as of yesterday’s cut in the country, a total of two million 325 thousand 108 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic.

In that sense, the daily advance indicates that a total of 810,045 citizens have already received the two doses of the vaccine.

The Health Cabinet reported that following Monday begins the third phase of # VacúnateRD, including the entire population over 18 years of age.

The decision was made after the country received a new batch of the China Sinovac vaccine with two million doses this week.

According to the authorities, around a thousand coronavirus vaccination centers operate in the country.