Public Health notifies six deaths and 642 new cases of coronavirus

The Ministry of Health informed on Saturday in its special epidemiological bulletin number 415 that 7,640 samples were processed in the last 24 hours, which resulted in 642 new positive cases of SARS CoV-2.

The health agency also reported that, of the total number of samples processed, 5,278 were PCR, and 2,362 were antigen samples.

It adds that the daily positivity is 11.61 percent, and in the last four weeks, it is 11.48 percent.

Hospital occupancy

The Hospital Network has 633 COVID beds occupied out of a total of 2,354, for 27 percent. Meanwhile, 231 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are occupied, out of the 496 system, for 47 percent.

One hundred thirty-seven people are connected to ventilators, out of a total of 373, for 37 percent.

Deaths

The institution reported six deaths in the last 24 hours, two of which occurred during that time, bringing to 3,523 the number of people who died due to COVID-19.

The case fatality rate is 1.30 percent, while mortality per million people is 336.60.