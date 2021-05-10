Dominicans start mass vaccination today

Santo Domingo.- Starting today everyone over 18 years of age will be able to receive the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, after the arrival of two million doses of the drug from China. With this new batch, the country has received 4,459,200 doses of the drug since February.

As of May 7, the country has administered 2,325,108 vaccines, of which 1,515,063 correspond to the first dose and 810,045 to the second, for which the authorities have 2,134,092 for mass vaccination.

To achieve effective application and reach the majority of the population, the authorities set up 542 vaccination stations throughout the country. Greater Santo Domingo has 57 sites.