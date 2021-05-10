Eight coronavirus deaths reported; five in the last 24 hours

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health recorded 560 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours and eight recent deaths.

The epidemiological bulletin #417 reports that of 7,903 samples carried out, 560 new cases were registered.

Likewise, eight new deaths occurred, of which five were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 3,540.

Daily positivity continues to decline. This Monday, it was placed at 8.60%, while the weekly rate fell to 11.38%.

While hospital occupancy shows slight increases, out of 2,354 beds available, there are 636 occupied, an increase of 7 new patients, in contrast to the previous bulletin.

46% of the beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) are occupied with 229 patients, and 36% of the ventilators, 134 out of 373 available, are in use.