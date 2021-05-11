Go get vaccinated now, Govt. tells young people

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Medical College (CMD), the Society of Pulmonology and Thorax Surgery, the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep), Business Action for Education (Educa) and the Ministry of Public Health on Tue. called the young population to go to the vaccination centers to receive the first dose of inoculation against COVID-19.

They separately warned if this segment is not vaccinated, there could be a setback in the achievements made so far by the Government.

“We have been calling on the population to be integrated as long as they are over 16 years old, especially with this vaccine that is used in the country and has few side effects,” said the president of the CMD, Waldo Ariel Suero.