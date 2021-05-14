Dominican Gov. wants 9.9M doses from Pfizer

Santo Domingo .– The Government seeks to expedite the approval of the contract with the pharmaceutical Pfizer for the acquisition of 9,999,990 doses of messenger RNA vaccine (MARN) for the prevention of Covid-19.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco said Thur. that an emergency meeting with Vice President, Raquel Peña, possibly had to do with the acquisition of the vaccines.

Pacheco had previously reported that next week the deputies would not meet to allow progress on the pending work of the commissions, but later, before the visit, he expressed that there is the possibility of convening an extraordinary session for that purpose.