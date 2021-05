Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Friday 1,059 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths, of which two occurred in the last 24 hours.

Bulletin # 421 highlights that of 10,659 samples processed, 1,059 tested positive, raising the daily positivity to 16.17%

“This adds up to 274,378 cases registered in the Dominican Republic, of which 38,888 are active cases. Deaths reached 3,565.”