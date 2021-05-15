Raquel Peña affirms that more than three million doses against COVID-19 have been administered

The Vice President said that this Friday, a new goal was reached.

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, informed this Friday that more than 3,000,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 had been applied in the country in three months.

Peña, who also coordinates the Government Health Cabinet, gave the information through her Twitter account.

“Today we have reached a new goal!,” celebrated the vice-president. And she augured: “Soon we will return to social normality, hugs are getting closer and closer.”

The latest data from the Vacúnate RD portal states that as of this Thursday, May 23, 2,941,030l doses had been applied.

However, the vice president’s data would include today’s number of vaccines, which have not yet been updated on the website; more than 100,000 vaccines are applied daily in the country.

Of the total number of doses, 2,122,713 are first doses, and 818,317 are second doses.