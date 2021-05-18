Health authorities report eight deaths from COVID-19 and 630 infections

The Dominican Republic reported eight deaths in the last 24 hours, one of which occurred yesterday, for a total of 3,597 deaths nationwide. The case fatality rate remains at 1.29%.

In addition, health authorities reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 3,750 PCR tests to detect the virus, which places the daily positivity rate at 16.80 %.

According to bulletin number 425 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology, the country accumulated 278,549 cases of coronavirus, of which 40,582 remain active, while 234,370 correspond to recovered persons. The accumulated positivity rate based on the samples processed in the last four weeks is 11.97%.

Health authorities reported that 1,568 follow-up tests were also processed for infected patients. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,487,136 PCR tests have been performed, and 1,208,587 cases have been ruled out.

Hospitalizations of patients affected by COVID-19 continue to increase. May 18, 798 people remain hospitalized in stable condition, occupying 33% of available beds.

Meanwhile, 302 patients are in intensive care units, representing 57% of the available beds for severe cases. Likewise, 191 people are connected to a ventilator, i.e., 48% of the available ventilator beds.

Regarding risk groups, authorities reported that to date, there are 30,753 infected persons under 20 years of age, as well as 965 health care workers and 956 pregnant women.