Three more Covid deaths; total 3,600

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic faces the third wave of coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with the National District, Santo Domingo and Barahona being the demarcations that concern the authorities about the outbreak.

In the last 24 hours, the health authorities reported 1,429 new cases of COVID-19 after carrying out 5,996 tests to detect the virus, which places the daily positivity at 23.83%.

While the cumulative positivity rate based on the samples processed in the last four weeks increased to 12.50%. In addition, three deaths were reported, for a total of 3,600.