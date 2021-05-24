Four deaths and 838 new cases of coronavirus reported

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported today four deaths due to coronavirus, one of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Epidemiological bulletin #431 highlights that in the last hours, 6,273 samples were processed, of which 838 were positive, placing the daily positivity at 16.44%.

The total number of deaths in the Dominican Republic due to the pandemic is 3,610, and the number of confirmed cases is 284,567, of which 44,186 are active cases.

Hospitalizations

As of today, Monday, there are 1,026 hospitalized, for 41% of the beds in use. While 323 are in Intensive Care Units for 57% and 201 with ventilators for 45% of these devices in use.